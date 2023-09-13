Aldi Finally Seems To Be Doing Something About Its Outdated Website

Big news: Aldi is in the process of a website overhaul. A brand-new Aldi website is now available to peruse, and while the original site is still up and functional, eager shoppers can already poke through the new one to see what's in store.

The new Aldi website features a slightly sleeker, more modern design, though with similar imagery and navigation options. (Don't worry, the Weekly Ads link is still right there for all your bargain-hunting needs!). The biggest change? You can now shop directly from the Aldi site rather than doing your online groceries through an Instacart tool or other third-party apps. The store offers both delivery and pickup options, though delivery may depend on your location and proximity to a participating store.

The new site also features a better search function, as well as an interface that displays the price of every product — which is huge news for anyone trying to pre-plan a grocery list or shop within a budget. While there may be some differences between online and in-store pricing, it's still an incredibly useful tool to help estimate costs, check availability, and more.