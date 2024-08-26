12 Old-School Restaurant Dishes We Wish Would Make A Comeback

There are several theories as to how and where duck à l'orange was invented. All agree that the base ideology of the dish — pairing roasted meat with cooked fruit — comes from the Middle East. Most, but not all, also concede that the dish was brought to France by the Italian Catherine de Medici during the 1530s. In the 1960s and 1970s, the dish reached the height of its popularity. At this time, it was routinely served in restaurants across the United States and by many home cooks, often under the guidance of Julia Child.

Due to difficulties in procuring bittersweet Seville oranges at this time, many restaurants made do with other orange varieties. The result was an overwhelmingly sweet sauce that dominated the dish. This super-sweet flavor profile gave duck à l'orange a bad reputation and ultimately contributed to its steady demise. Today, very few restaurants serve this classic; most of the few that do are traditional, old-school haunts located in France itself.

Aside from ensuring the correct oranges are used, the places that successfully serve duck à l'orange make sure to render the duck meat. This results in crisp skin and meat that isn't too greasy. When this well prepared duck is paired with the tart sauce, the result is an enticing combination that still has the potential to impress those eating at chic restaurants today.