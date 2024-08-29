Starbucks' Coffee Creamer Swap For A More Luxurious Morning

Sometimes, a morning routine needs to be ordered like this in preparation to face the day: wake up, consume coffee, then get ready. Prepping the coffee maker, grabbing a favorite mug, and reaching for the coffee creamer in the fridge can become muscle memory, but now is the time to break that muscle memory and get experimental. In an Instagram post, Starbucks suggests swapping creamer for condensed milk to craft an even more enjoyable cup of joe, and it's not a bad idea. The sweet creaminess of condensed milk is bound to blend well with a bitter roast, making for an unforgettable cup of coffee.

New horizons — and flavors — are waiting to be explored with a simple change in your morning coffee routine. These changes can even incite feelings of happiness and motivation, making it even easier to take the day head-on.