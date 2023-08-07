Aldi Is Releasing A Copycat Stanley Tumbler For A Fraction Of The Price

Although no definitive tests have been conducted on the new Aldi tumbler as it hasn't yet been released, it's already generating quite a buzz. But how does it measure up against the Stanley version? If you've been contemplating whether to invest in a new tumbler, here's a breakdown of reasons to consider investing in one versus the other.

Naturally, if cost is your primary concern, the Crofton Thirst Crusher Tumbler will be the winner hands down, as it offers savings of roughly $35 compared to the Stanley. Additionally, if the four color offerings from Aldi are up your alley, then snag one up. However, if you have a specific color preference, the Stanley version offers a greater variety with 18 different customizable shades. In terms of size, The Crofton Thirst Crusher Tumbler matches the substantial 40-ounce size of the Stanley cup and appears to feature a similarly user-friendly straw. Moreover, with its low price point, trying it out and not liking it won't leave as significant a dent in your wallet.

However, opting for the Stanley tumbler might be the wise choice if you're seeking a product with a lifetime guarantee and a proven track record of happy customers. The company has been crafting products for over a century that are designed to be used repeatedly, thereby reducing the number of discarded items that end up in landfills. While the Crofton tumbler could serve as a viable alternative, it's unlikely to match the enduring lifespan of the Stanley version, which is specifically engineered for long-lasting use. Either way, we're happy to have a budget-friendly alternative set to enter the market.