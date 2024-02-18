The Chopstick Tip That Will Seriously Upgrade Egg Drop Soup

Egg drop soup, or egg flower soup, is the ultimate Chinese comfort food. The main components of this savory, protein-rich soup are chicken or vegetable broth and eggs, although other ingredients can be added for extra flavor and variety. The key to creating velvety egg ribbons in your soup is to use chopsticks as you pour the egg into the broth. The chopsticks will help you create the perfect egg drizzle, forming thin strands resembling soft flower petals (hence the name "egg flower"). While you can use a measuring cup to pour the uncooked egg into the soup, it can be tricky to pour slowly enough to create the thin stream necessary for this tasty soup.

The technique is simple, but it might take a bit of practice to figure out how to hold the chopsticks as you pour. After whisking your eggs together in a small bowl until the whites and yolks are fully blended, hold the chopsticks over the bowl as you slowly pour the eggs into the broth. It's as if you're straining the egg through the chopsticks as you pour: The egg drizzles down the chopsticks, forming a thin stream that results in perfect egg ribbons for your soup. This technique can also be done with a fork: Hold the fork over the bowl as you slowly drizzle the egg through the tines. After drizzling the egg, stir slowly with your chopsticks or fork to gently break up any large pieces.