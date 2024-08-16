Top Tips To Keep In Mind For Cooking With Chopsticks

Ji Hye Kim notes that when you mix ingredients using these tools, you need to "make sure the two chopsticks are slightly apart, so it actually whisks faster than if both the sticks are held together as one." This means that you'll want to grip the chopsticks fairly tightly, but you don't want them as loose or wide as if you were using them to eat.

On the other hand, if you are using them as tongs, the opposite is true. "Hold it at least ⅓ way from the top, so your hands and fingers are safely away from the heat," Kim explains. Of course, if you're using chopsticks to eat or serve salad, you won't be worrying about heat. Nevertheless, it'll still be easier to grab food if you've have some more looseness and flexibility with the sticks.

Besides these two ways to use chopsticks in cooking, there are a few recipes that can benefit from these utensils. For example, chopsticks can serve as a strainer when pouring eggs into egg drop soup, or you can use them as a guide to make it easier to slice hassleback potatoes. They're a versatile tool that can enhance multiple styles of cooking.