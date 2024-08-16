Cooking Methods You Should Try With Chopsticks (And Which To Avoid)

For some diners, mastering the use of chopsticks to snag a piece of sushi or make their way through a bowl of noodles or fried rice is an accomplishment worth celebrating. You may have even found them to be an unexpected way to ease your salad experience. But the utility of these ingenious utensils isn't limited to the dining table — they're super handy when it comes to cooking, too.

To help explain chopsticks' functionality in the kitchen, Daily Meal turned to an expert, Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2021, and a James Beard Award Foundation Semifinalist multiple years running.

Kim will be participating in the Seoul Salon for one weekend only, August 17–18, 2024 in New York City, but she took a few minutes from preparations to share her invaluable advice on when, where, and how to wield your chopsticks when you're whipping up a meal — as well as when to keep them in the drawer.