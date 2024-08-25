The House-Made Costco Donuts You Can Only Find In This Country
As one of the leading wholesale stores in the world, Costco can help you stock your pantry with staple items and a few treats, too. In fact, if we can be real about it, perhaps the best reason to visit your closest location is for the sweets. Costco's in-house brand Kirkland Signature cranks out classics like beloved blueberry muffins (although they may be downsizing, so keep an eye out), as well as innovations like an orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake that is quickly becoming a fan favorite.
Another part of Costco's appeal is certainly the convenience factor, as you can score all these goods and more in one trip, but some of its treats may be worth a little extra effort — and even traveling for. The internet has recently gone wild for one such item: the chain's house-made mini donuts. These cinnamon sugar-coated, poppable delights are a viral favorite, but if you want to get your hands on the barely-bigger-than-bite-sized specialty, you'll have to head to Mexico. Reports of sightings by customers range from locations in Cancun to Tijuana to Mexico City, and even though most of us visit another country to see the sights and sample local cuisine, an extra visit to Costco may just shoot to the top of your destination list.
What makes these mini donuts special
In at least one Costco location in Tijuana, part of the fun of these treats is that you also get a show while you shop. A mini donut extruder and fryer machine is in full view of customers, pumping out fresh batter into piping-hot oil. From there, a conveyor belt contraption gives them a flip to ensure they're fried to perfection on both sides, and delivers them to the final destination where they're given a coating of cinnamon and sugar. One Instagram user said that when they visited this Tijuana store, their request for samples was granted, so they got to taste these pillowy bites fresh out of the fryer. (This might be a good chance to test out the clever way to get double or even triple Costco free samples.)
@costconew
Wow these mini donuts ar costco are a 10/10 if you ever shop at mexicos 40 costco's you need to try these. #costco #costconewitem #costcobuys #costcotiktok #costcohaul #costcomusthaves #costcodeals #CostcoFinds #costcomamma
While a free taste is useful if you feel you need to personally evaluate before you purchase, it sounds as if these donuts really deliver on flavor, if online reviews are to be believed. On Reddit, one user stated that "They're bomb," and added that "the cake itself has a nice vanilla taste," while another customer said that "they taste like churros."
The price of Costco's mini donuts
According to various social media posts, it seems that Costco's donuts are sold in 900-gram clamshell packages or boxes. That's nearly 2 pounds, so there are plenty to go around if you have to feed a crowd, but given their snackable size and reported deliciousness, you might want every last mini donut all to yourself. At price point between about $60 to $80 in Mexican pesos, which is around $3 to$4 in U.S. currency, you can probably snag a few packages (one for yourself, and one to share) and not break the bank. And given that the above TikTok user rated these tiny delights a "10/10", that seems like a very sound investment.
Don't assume that these donuts are the only unique offering at Mexican Costcos — there are also some other regional items you can snag while you're at it, from house-made chocolate flan to packaged finds like Mexican candies and spicy, salty chips. But no matter what else you walk out with, these cinnamon sugar donuts might justify the whole trip on their own.