The House-Made Costco Donuts You Can Only Find In This Country

As one of the leading wholesale stores in the world, Costco can help you stock your pantry with staple items and a few treats, too. In fact, if we can be real about it, perhaps the best reason to visit your closest location is for the sweets. Costco's in-house brand Kirkland Signature cranks out classics like beloved blueberry muffins (although they may be downsizing, so keep an eye out), as well as innovations like an orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake that is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Another part of Costco's appeal is certainly the convenience factor, as you can score all these goods and more in one trip, but some of its treats may be worth a little extra effort — and even traveling for. The internet has recently gone wild for one such item: the chain's house-made mini donuts. These cinnamon sugar-coated, poppable delights are a viral favorite, but if you want to get your hands on the barely-bigger-than-bite-sized specialty, you'll have to head to Mexico. Reports of sightings by customers range from locations in Cancun to Tijuana to Mexico City, and even though most of us visit another country to see the sights and sample local cuisine, an extra visit to Costco may just shoot to the top of your destination list.