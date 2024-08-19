Perdue Is Recalling Over 167,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Nuggets Due To Metal Contamination

The summer of 2024 has seen several major food recalls, including the Class I Palmer Candy recall that included multiple products across multiple states. Another product was added to the list of major 2024 food recalls on August 16, when Perdue issued a warning regarding several different products. They — along with the Food Safety and Inspection Service — were issuing a nationwide alert regarding 167,171 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders.

The problem cited was a potential contamination with metal, and according to a statement issued by Perdue (via the Associated Press), it had received several complaints of foreign material discovered in some packages. At the time of the recall, there were no injuries reported, but Perdue senior vice president of food safety and quality, Jeff Shaw, said that they had "determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process."

Customers are being urged to check their freezers, particularly considering the "best by" date is March 23, 2025: Seven months from the date of the recall. The recall has been labeled a Class I, which is the most severe risk category and means that the products involved have been found to have the potential to cause serious illness or be potentially life-threatening.