What You Need To Know About The Class I Palmer Candy Recall

On May 5, Palmer Candy Company recalled a large number of candy products due to a potential salmonella contamination. According to a report released by the FDA, Palmer Candy Company's White Coated Confectionery Items are now classified at a Class I recall after the company was notified by its coating supplier of a possible outbreak affecting many items already distributed to retailers nationwide. An FDA Class I recall is the most severe classification of contamination, which is assigned to an outbreak in instances where interacting with the identified products can cause major health issues and in some cases, death. In the case of this outbreak, the FDA reported traces of salmonella that may be linked to 29 of Palmer's products that contain white confectionery liquid coating, including fan favorites such as yogurt covered pretzels, white fudge cookies, flavored snack mixes, and more.

Salmonella is defined as a type of bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. People who contract salmonella may feel a range of symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramping up to 72 hours after ingesting contaminated food products. The company based in Sioux City, Iowa has stopped production of candy products that receive this candy coating until a proper investigation of the salmonella outbreak is conducted and it is deemed safe to continue distribution.