What You Need To Know About The Class I Palmer Candy Recall
On May 5, Palmer Candy Company recalled a large number of candy products due to a potential salmonella contamination. According to a report released by the FDA, Palmer Candy Company's White Coated Confectionery Items are now classified at a Class I recall after the company was notified by its coating supplier of a possible outbreak affecting many items already distributed to retailers nationwide. An FDA Class I recall is the most severe classification of contamination, which is assigned to an outbreak in instances where interacting with the identified products can cause major health issues and in some cases, death. In the case of this outbreak, the FDA reported traces of salmonella that may be linked to 29 of Palmer's products that contain white confectionery liquid coating, including fan favorites such as yogurt covered pretzels, white fudge cookies, flavored snack mixes, and more.
Salmonella is defined as a type of bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. People who contract salmonella may feel a range of symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal cramping up to 72 hours after ingesting contaminated food products. The company based in Sioux City, Iowa has stopped production of candy products that receive this candy coating until a proper investigation of the salmonella outbreak is conducted and it is deemed safe to continue distribution.
If you have purchased any of these Palmer candy products in the past few months, err on the side of caution
The Palmer Candy Company distributes candy and confections under various brand names, including Sweet Smiles, Snackin' With The Crew, Casey's, Sconza Chocolates, Favorite Day Bakery, and Sunny Select. The class I salmonella outbreak is currently affecting Palmer Candy products in the following states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. If you live in one of these states and happen to have recently purchased a Palmer Candy branded snack from distributors like Wal-Mart, Target, Hy-Vee, or Dollar General, you are encouraged to throw away the products or return them to stores for a full refund.
This may all sound a bit scary, but there is currently little reason to panic over the state of your candy stash. As of the time of publication, the FDA reports that there have been no illnesses reportedly linked to this voluntary recall. Simply remove the Palmer's candy products you may have purchased within the last few months and pay close attention for any digestive discomfort if you ingested one of the products that may have been contaminated. If you still need to ease your worries, we recommend checking out Daily Meal's explanation as to why we refuse to freak out over food recalls.