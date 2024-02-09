The Chef-Approved Method For Creating The Perfect Burger Patty

The crux of Blumenthal's patty crafting method comes during the grinding process. As the meat leaves the grinder, it will be forced out in long strands. Instead of letting these fall into a pile, you'll need to guide the strands and lay them down on a sheet of plastic wrap, ensuring that they don't tangle. This is a two-person job that requires one person to run the grinder and another to cradle the ground meat.

This extra effort will result in a burger that holds firm on the plate but falls apart in your mouth. According to Blumenthal, the grinding process will "release proteins" that "act as a binding agent." If the strands become crossed or smashed, the meat fibers will bind together. This can result in a dense, chewy burger. Keeping each strand in alignment will prevent excessive binding, leading to a final patty that will form a satisfying crumble when bitten.

When the beef strands are all processed and aligned, roll the entire mixture into the shape of a log by gently enveloping it in the plastic wrap. The tube shape maintains the grain alignment and condenses the strands into a density that can later form a burger patty.

After refrigeration, use a sharp knife to slice the tube crosswise into patty-sized sections. When you look at a cross-section, you'll notice the ground strands running vertically in each burger. Those are the pieces that will fall apart when you take a bite.