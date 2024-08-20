We Don't Know How To Feel About Utah's Pickle Pie

Known for state favorites like funeral potatoes and fry sauce, Utah's food scene may not be as well-known as iconic food states like Louisiana or Tennessee, but it certainly sets itself apart with unique dishes. One eatery that has developed a reputation for a dessert you'll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else is the Sunglow Restaurant and Motel. Located in Bicknell, a tiny town with just over 300 inhabitants, the Sunglow radiates small-town warmth with its satisfying soups and homemade pies. In addition to classics such as buttermilk and coconut cream pie, they have unconventional items including pinto bean and pickle pie. It may be surprising to hear that pickle pie has become a beloved favorite, but don't knock it until you try it!

While it's not unheard of to see dill pickle-flavored snacks like Goldfish crackers, potato chips, popcorn, ketchup, hot sauce, and even beer, they're often savory foods that draw customers in with their curious gimmick. Sunglow's pickle pie, on the other hand, is a menu staple, and definitely a sweet creation rather than savory. It traces its origins all the way back to the '60s and has remained a local favorite to this day.