Chopsticks Are An Unexpected Way To Ease Your Salad Experience

Chopsticks are commonly used in Asian cuisine; in the United States, they're available at Asian restaurants and often accompany Asian takeout. They're two thin, long utensils that, when held correctly, make it easy to pick up any kind of food, from dumplings to chicken and even noodles. But chopsticks aren't limited to a certain type of cuisine — you might even want to use them with salad. Those big lettuce leaves can be kept much more under control with a pair of chopsticks, rather than a fork.

Anjali Prasertong told The Kitchn about her chopstick revelation, recognizing that the utensils make far more sense than the speared forks we use for salads in the United States. "Spearing a flat, floppy piece of lettuce with a fork is at best a mild challenge and at worst an awkward way to smear dressing over half your cheek," Prasertong said.

And if you find chopsticks intimidating, you're most likely holding them the wrong way. Once you get the technique down, you'll understand why they're the perfect tool for digging into a tasty salad.