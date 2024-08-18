Sweet Potatoes Are The Missing Ingredient In Your Vegetarian Chili

Sometimes there's only so much space in your brain for dinner ideas, especially if you're trying to limit your meat intake, so a good vegetarian chili recipe is a staple. Not only is it a delicious main dish any night of the week, but chili can also perform all kinds of culinary magic, like topping nachos, spicing up mac and cheese, filling out burritos, and even making a zesty shakshuka-style egg breakfast. The one drawback to making homemade vegetarian chili is that sometimes it's lacking the savory, hearty qualities that you'd get with a meatier version. If your plant-based recipe could use a boost, don't settle for thin-tasting chili. Instead, try adding some sweet potato to the pot to up the umami ante.

This extra ingredient is packed with flavor and starch to give you a one-two punch of flavor and mouthfeel that will take a so-so batch of chili to the next level. Depending on the size of your dish, just one small or medium sweet potato can make a big difference without changing the overall flavor profile of the chili itself. Even if you're not a sweet potato lover, give them a chance in your next round of vegetarian chili. We're pretty sure after one taste you'll be a convert.