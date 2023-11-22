How To Cook Soft, Creamy Sweet Potatoes In The Microwave

When seeking a versatile vegetable that's as rich in vitamins as it is in sweet flavor, sweet potatoes consistently vie for the top spot on the list. Frequently a side dish, these veggies can be used to cook a medley of fixings that run the gamut of variety. Baked sweet potato casserole and sweet potato soup are just the beginning when it comes to recipes, but what about something simple? Making sure your sweet potatoes are soft and creamy is a great place to start. And, contrary to popular belief, you can actually make them taste amazing just by placing them in the microwave.

Now, there are a few more steps than that, but using a microwave for your sweet potatoes is something you'll be happy you tried. Rather than preheating the oven and then waiting up to an hour for them to be ready, you can save yourself the time by microwaving them. They'll taste just as good and you'll be able to concentrate on the main course if you're making a big meal for a special occasion.