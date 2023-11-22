How To Cook Soft, Creamy Sweet Potatoes In The Microwave
When seeking a versatile vegetable that's as rich in vitamins as it is in sweet flavor, sweet potatoes consistently vie for the top spot on the list. Frequently a side dish, these veggies can be used to cook a medley of fixings that run the gamut of variety. Baked sweet potato casserole and sweet potato soup are just the beginning when it comes to recipes, but what about something simple? Making sure your sweet potatoes are soft and creamy is a great place to start. And, contrary to popular belief, you can actually make them taste amazing just by placing them in the microwave.
Now, there are a few more steps than that, but using a microwave for your sweet potatoes is something you'll be happy you tried. Rather than preheating the oven and then waiting up to an hour for them to be ready, you can save yourself the time by microwaving them. They'll taste just as good and you'll be able to concentrate on the main course if you're making a big meal for a special occasion.
Getting your sweet potatoes soft and creamy
Sweet potatoes grow in the ground, which means they may still have some little bits of dirt on them. You'll want to clean your sweet potatoes effectively by washing them in water then drying them off with a towel during your prepping process. Using a knife or fork, poke about five or six holes in them so that the steam can escape while they're in the microwave. Make sure you have a microwave-safe plate you can place them on. You may want to leave the skin on, so you can keep one of the most fiber-rich parts of the potato.
Now, just pop those spuds in the microwave for about five minutes and be sure to turn them over halfway through cooking. You'll use a knife or fork to push against the potato's skin to see if it's soft. If it's still hard, just put it back in the microwave for another 30 seconds then test it again. When they're done you should have hot, soft, creamy sweet potatoes, ready to be enjoyed.
More ideas for your microwaved sweet potatoes
Once your sweet potatoes are ready, you may find that you want to add some delicious toppings to them. If you want to go sweeter, you can add honey over them before adding a second layer of toppings. Then you can balance them off with something savory by adding bacon bits. You can also add maple syrup on top and sprinkle some cinnamon, or try it with almond butter and berries instead of the classic peanut butter and jelly mix.
If you want some spice, you can add buffalo sauce to some chicken, shred it, then stuff it inside your sweet potatoes with either some ranch or blue cheese. You can also make some chili, any style you want, and use that as a tasty topping. If you like the idea of chili-stuffed sweet potatoes, you could try filling one with black beans and chipotle. For holidays like Thanksgiving, any leftover turkey can be turned into BBQ Pulled Turkey-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. There are so many possibilities when it comes to sweet potatoes, and once you start making them in the microwave, you'll be able to quickly make dishes for every meal.