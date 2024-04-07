The Unexpected Ingredients That'll Easily Sweeten Your Chili

Americans take their chili very seriously. Ever since it emerged from the Southwest sometime in the late 1800s, chili has galvanized — and polarized — cooks and chefs from coast to coast. Whether you're steadfast in the belief that chili should never have beans, or you believe the more beans, the better, most chili makers agree that there has to be some sweetness to balance out the spice and acidity from the tomatoes. The obvious way to round out your chili recipe is to add a tablespoon or two of table sugar to the mix, but where's the fun in that? If you want to create a truly unique, signature chili recipe worthy of cook-off status, try working with some unexpected ingredients to add sweetness and flavor.

Chili, in its most basic form, is a spicy, often tomato-based stew that typically has earthy notes of cumin and other spices, so if you want to add some sweetness without using white sugar, look to ingredients that work well with spicy tomato sauce and chili spices. There are lots of unrefined sweeteners to experiment with, or you can use naturally sweet root vegetables or even a few fruits to get a pop of sugary complexity.