Should You Still Pat Your Meat Dry Before Cooking If You Used A Marinade?

Marinating can be a great way to impart flavor to your dinner, particularly when it comes to meat. And while there are a lot of different marinating mistakes people might make — using too many ingredients, adding too much salt or acid, not marinating for long enough — one of the most unexpected issues you can run into is not patting your meat dry after it's marinated but before it's cooked.

This may seem counterintuitive; after all, the whole point of a marinade is to impart flavor to the meat using liquid, so why would you want to remove any of that liquid? Wouldn't that mean you're just eliminating flavor from your dinner? Not really. First of all, if the marinade hasn't been absorbed into the meat but is instead just sitting on the outside, it won't be doing much for its flavor — and it could very well prevent you from getting the cook you want.