Seriously, Add Bacon Fat To Your Next Bowl Of Store-Bought Ramen
On the list of comfort foods, steaming bowls of instant ramen receive special consideration from many. Sure, it's not traditional ramen, which boasts a complex array of ingredients, but it's special on its own. Plus, there are many creative ways to upgrade instant ramen, from adding miso paste to scattering chopped scallions. Adding bacon fat is one of the best — and easiest — ways to take the noodle soup up a notch.
In homemade ramen recipes, various oils are used at both the beginning of the ramen-making process and at the end, to give the meal intense flavor. Instead of spending your money on a bottle of toasted sesame oil, reach for bacon grease. This fat provides a smoky, rich boost to your next bowl of instant noodles — and if you're the kind of person who reserves it after cooking bacon, you probably already have it on hand. Toss it in at various stages of ramen preparation and be wowed by your ramen's immense depth of flavor.
How to successfully infuse bacon fat into your next batch of instant ramen
There are many delicious ways to use leftover bacon grease, but ramen is one of the best. The easiest way to incorporate this flavorful extra is to prepare ramen noodles as instructed and add a bit of bacon fat as a finishing touch. Due to this ingredient's rich and smoky characteristics, start by adding a small amount and adjust as needed. With a few gentle stirs, your hot seasoned broth will absorb the flavors with ease.
Bacon fat is also the perfect way to imbue your instant ramen with the flavors of traditional ramen. Tonkotsu ramen, for example, is made by simmering pork bones in broth to create a creamy and rich soup base. Instead of spending an entire day crafting homemade tonkotsu ramen, create a simplified version with instant ramen and leftover bacon fat. Heat the required water along with your ramen's seasoning packet in a saucepan. Add some bacon grease and carefully use your immersion blender to emulsify the added fat. The end result is a flavor-loaded dream. Alternatively, once the water and seasoning have been heated over your stove, slowly add bacon fat, whisking continuously to create a similar effect.
More ways to use leftover bacon grease in ramen
Now that you know bacon grease is the perfect way to enhance instant ramen, why not level up this basic meal even more? If you're willing to spend a bit more time in the kitchen, lean into this savory addition and incorporate some meat into the mix. If you're rendering bacon grease solely for this simple upgrade, chop up some of the residual bacon and add some pieces to your next bowl as a delicious topping. Since pork is a common ingredient in most traditional ramen recipes, think outside the box and consider more options besides bacon. Feel free to use bacon grease as a means of sauteing aromatic extras like garlic, ginger, and ground pork. You can also fry slices of ham in a bit of bacon fat if you want a heartier option.
Since bacon fat has a rich flavor and texture, contrast it with bright, fresh toppings like microgreens, chopped cabbage, green onions, and shredded carrots. To balance the saltiness of bacon fat, consider adding in some kimchi or pickled vegetables. Above all, experiment with these different additions and flavors until you find your favorite mix. It might just surprise you.