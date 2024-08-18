Seriously, Add Bacon Fat To Your Next Bowl Of Store-Bought Ramen

On the list of comfort foods, steaming bowls of instant ramen receive special consideration from many. Sure, it's not traditional ramen, which boasts a complex array of ingredients, but it's special on its own. Plus, there are many creative ways to upgrade instant ramen, from adding miso paste to scattering chopped scallions. Adding bacon fat is one of the best — and easiest — ways to take the noodle soup up a notch.

In homemade ramen recipes, various oils are used at both the beginning of the ramen-making process and at the end, to give the meal intense flavor. Instead of spending your money on a bottle of toasted sesame oil, reach for bacon grease. This fat provides a smoky, rich boost to your next bowl of instant noodles — and if you're the kind of person who reserves it after cooking bacon, you probably already have it on hand. Toss it in at various stages of ramen preparation and be wowed by your ramen's immense depth of flavor.