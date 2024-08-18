Let Your Dry Rub 'Marinate' Your Pork For The Best Flavor

A big mistake when brining small cuts of meat is letting the cut brine for too long; a similar mistake can be made with a dry rub. The salt in brines and dry rubs changes the proteins in the meat in a way that makes the meat better at absorbing and retaining moisture. When a cut brines for too long, the weakened proteins and excessive moisture cause the meat to fall apart. In contrast, a small cut of pork left resting too long in a dry rub will dry out because the rub does not add moisture like a brine.

Even though the salt in a dry rub is especially effective at permeating deeply into the meat, most other spices and herbs and their flavors will still settle on the surface of the meat. Cooking a smaller pork cut immediately after applying a dry rub will still result in a flavor-packed exterior without risking an overly dried pork chop.

For this reason, larger, more moist cuts of meat can rest longer in a dry rub without sacrificing flavor or moisture. Salt on its own is a solid seasoning for pork, so letting a large cut of pork rest in a dry rub overnight is a common practice.