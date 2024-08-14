Your Next Summer Barbecue Isn't Complete Without These KaTom Grilling Essentials
Summertime is in full swing, which means barbecue season is at its peak. But before you invite all your besties over for a night of smoked meats and s'mores, you'll need to make sure you're fully prepared. Not to worry, because KaTom has you covered.
KaTom, a women-owned company and one of the world's largest restaurant equipment suppliers, stocks all the must-have grilling accessories that will take your summer barbecue to the next level. Committed to offering customers high quality items without breaking the bank, KaTom offers over 200,000 products available online at a wide variety of price points. Ranging from budget product lines to premium vendors, everything KaTom offers is a total steal compared to big online retailers like Amazon. Here are just some of the grilling essentials that KaTom has to offer.
KaTom has all the BBQ tools you need
Whether you're a barbecue beginner or a total pro on the grill, you deserve a high-quality set of tools at a friendly price. KaTom offers exceptional quality priced lower than its peers, meaning you can create a five-star experience right at home without breaking the bank. The perfect BBQ begins with quality prep work, and the Jaccard Meat Tenderizer will set you up for success. The Jaccard is equipped with 15 stainless steel blades to help even the most basic beginner get those surface punctures just right for a delectable marinade-infused protein.
After prep is done, take it up a notch by cooking your meat on KaTom's Lodge Square Grilling Pan. Made of carbon steel, pre-seasoned with soy oil, it's specially designed with a grid pattern for achieving the ideal sear. It's the perfect pan for grilling everything from steaks and seafood to vegetables — so they won't fall through the grates.
Now onto the next step: It's time to carve with the Mercer Culinary 9-Piece Ultimate BBQ Kit Set. This set includes a paring knife, boning knife, carving knife, chef's knife, two differently sized butcher knives, a steel knife, plus a pocket sharpener, and a pocket roll for just $152.12. All nine knives are made with high carbon German steel blades that provide a safe and precise slice.
When the cooking's complete, don't forget to clean your grill. KaTom's Winco Grill BBQ Brush, priced at only $2.54, is the perfect tool for removing baked-on messes from high-temperature cooking surfaces like grill grates. The Winco Grill BBQ brush is made with brass bristles and a metal attachment designed to scrape away extra tough grime. After using it for the first time, you'll wonder how a bona fide grill pro like yourself ever lived without it.
Throw the perfect backyard bash with KaTom's help
Looking to impress your guests while hosting your next summer barbecue? Simply upgrade your grill. KaTom's Primo Round Charcoal Grill with Hinged Lid, priced at $999, is made of high-grade ceramic with a temperature range of 200 to 750 degrees Fahrenheit. It's equipped with a series of helpful accessories, including a thermometer, side tables, and ash tool. Its large surface area can cook up to four whole chickens (or 10 burger patties) at one time.
When you're in hosting mode this summer, KaTom knows that grilling is only half the battle. KaTom's Flash Furniture Folding Chair is the perfect option at $56.30 for a two pack. These folding chairs are easy to transport, store, and clean — and the durable metal can hold up to 300 pounds. In addition to grilling tools and furniture essentials, KaTom also offers specialty party items like the Tablecraft Beverage Dispenser, which helps make hosting a breeze. This 3-gallon container will store any cold drink and allow guests to easily dispense their beverage with no fuss and no mess. From grilling, cooking, and baking essentials to commercial-grade appliances and furniture, KaTom has everything you need to master at-home entertaining or supply your food-service business.