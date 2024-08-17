Move Over, Baked Brie. It's Time For Fontina To Shine
If you're looking for a gooey, cheesy appetizer, then baked brie, along with crackers for dipping, may have come to mind. It's a popular dish for good reason. Brie's creamy texture and subtle flavor makes it addicting and versatile. But it's not the only baked cheese dip out there — and if you haven't tried baked fontina, then you're missing out. But never fear! We have the perfect appetizer to introduce you to the wonderful world of fontina cheese.
Like brie, fontina is also rich and buttery, but it also has notes of earthiness and nuttiness that bring in an extra depth of flavor. To round out the flavors, fontina also has a subtle sweetness to it. That complex flavor profile makes for one delectable cheese. In Daily Meal's recipe for baked fontina with garlic, olive oil, and thyme, the cheese is paired with oil and herbs that pack this gooey dish with flavor and make it absolutely irresistible. All in all, this dip ends up being savory, sweet, and a tiny bit spicy all at once.
What to pair with the baked fontina dip
Our recipe suggests pairing the baked fontina with a slice of country bread — you can either spread it over the bread, like you would with butter, or use the bread as a dipping vessel. The latter method will probably get you more cheese in each bite. If you like the idea of pairing the baked fontina with bread, feel free to branch out and choose other types of bread. If you want to add a tanginess to the eating experience, go for sourdough. If you want some extra sweetness, opt for brioche.
If bread seems a little too heavy to pair with your baked fontina, you could always go the cracker route. Simple Ritz crackers, whole wheat crackers, or even mini pretzels are both good choices. Or, you can go with an herb-flavored cracker if you want to build on the thyme in the dip. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make your own crackers, and customize them in whatever way you choose.
Additionally, you can even pair the baked fontina with veggies, which also make for great dipping vessels. You can put together a medley of baby carrots, celery, and sliced bell pepper to pair with the gooey, delicious cheese dip.
There are multiple types of fontina to choose from
While our recipe for baked fontina dip is tried and true, there is also some room for customization. To start with, there are multiple types of fontina cheese that you should know. The variety that you choose will make a small but noticeable difference in the outcome of the dip. For example, the d'Aosta variety is quite savory with an earthier and meatier taste than other kinds, so it's a good choice if you want to emphasize the savoriness of the dip. The d'Aosta is considered the most "authentic" of all the types of fontina, which results in its higher price point. It may cost as much as $20 per pound — but it may be worth it if you'll be serving the dip at a special occasion.
Some of the other varieties are the Swedish, Danish, and Italian styles. These are characterized by having some element of sweetness to balance out the savory. If you're someone who likes to have that touch of sweetness to keep a dish from being too nutty or earthy, then choose one of these.