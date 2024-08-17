Move Over, Baked Brie. It's Time For Fontina To Shine

Our recipe suggests pairing the baked fontina with a slice of country bread — you can either spread it over the bread, like you would with butter, or use the bread as a dipping vessel. The latter method will probably get you more cheese in each bite. If you like the idea of pairing the baked fontina with bread, feel free to branch out and choose other types of bread. If you want to add a tanginess to the eating experience, go for sourdough. If you want some extra sweetness, opt for brioche.

If bread seems a little too heavy to pair with your baked fontina, you could always go the cracker route. Simple Ritz crackers, whole wheat crackers, or even mini pretzels are both good choices. Or, you can go with an herb-flavored cracker if you want to build on the thyme in the dip. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make your own crackers, and customize them in whatever way you choose.

Additionally, you can even pair the baked fontina with veggies, which also make for great dipping vessels. You can put together a medley of baby carrots, celery, and sliced bell pepper to pair with the gooey, delicious cheese dip.