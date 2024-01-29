Alton Brown's Unexpected Technique For Cooking His Favorite Burger

Food Network mainstay and chef Alton Brown is known for taking a technical approach to cooking. His favorite hamburger is no exception, as Brown utilizes an uncommon cooking implement to fry up the meat for his tasty ground beef sandwiches — a Dutch oven. While most people break out their trusty griddle or frying pan when preparing burgers at home, Brown favors a high-rimmed Dutch oven filled with peanut oil to cook his signature smashed burger patties.

According to the cooking show host and author, the key to keeping burgers crisp and avoiding sogginess is maintaining a consistent oil temperature when frying. The desired range is between 300- and 325-degrees Fahrenheit, which you can evaluate by placing a candy thermometer into the boiling oil. Brown warns that an exact frying time of one minute is crucial for achieving the right texture, which means you'll be able to enjoy these delicious burgers in no time at all. Using a Dutch oven ensures that temperatures remain consistent thanks to the impressive abilities of the cookware.