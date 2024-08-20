The Type Of Food You Should Never Grill With Direct Heat

It's no secret that some foods just taste better when they're cooked on the grill — especially when you've been doing it for long enough to have picked up your own hacks along the way. You might know what's the absolute best type of onion for grilling, for example (sweet ones, though red onions work, too). But do you know how about the do's and don'ts of positioning your food over direct heat or off to the side in a more sort of ambient heat?

That's incredibly important, and there is one easy-to-remember rule about what kinds of food you should never leave on the grill over direct heat. We're talking about thick cuts of meat: Think whole chickens, hefty steaks, and thick pieces of pork. Here's a handy rule of thumb: If you're expecting it to be on the grill for more than 20 minutes, it shouldn't be over direct heat.

In some cases, it's recommended to use a combination of both, but the key here is to remember that grilling successfully is a hands-on process. With that in mind, let's take a look at why direct heat and thick meats don't work, and how you can still cook these tricky foods for maximum flavor.