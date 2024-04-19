The Type Of Food You Always Need To Cook First On A Barbecue

Hosting the best backyard barbecue is the perfect way to celebrate a warm-weather day. Whether there is a special occasion attached to it or you just want a reason to gather friends and family for a visit, the fun is the easy part — but handling the barbecue can be easy, too, as long as you keep some form to the process. When it comes to which foods to cook and when, make sure the thickest meats hit the grill first. Otherwise, they'll never be ready to pair with everything else you've already prepared.

The perfect barbecue setup has rhyme and reason, and timing is everything. Plan accordingly and understand how long each type of meat will take to cook (hint: The meat's thickness and desired temperature impact cook time). If you want most of the food ready when guests arrive, you might have to start the process hours before showtime.