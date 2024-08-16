Watermelon Pizza Is The Fun Way To Serve Up Your Next Salad

During summer, watermelon is arguably the most ideal choice for beating the heat and satiating your palate all at once. Not only is it delightfully sweet and hydrating, but there are also many ways to get creative with it. Eat it as it is, turn it into a refreshing beverage, or perhaps a colorful bowl of fruit salad — anything is possible. When you've tried all the usual options and are looking for a new twist, watermelon pizza is the one to try.

In case you were wondering, watermelon pizza is nothing like actual pizza, so you won't need to go through an elaborate cooking process to enjoy it. Instead, it's just watermelon wedges topped with fruits and any ingredient your heart (and taste buds) desires, arranged in a circle that resembles a pizza.

While the presentation might be a bit different, the ingredients are still similar to that of a typical fruit salad. Refreshingly sweet at the base and dotted with various other flavor notes, there's never a dull moment with this dish. It's strange enough to strike intrigue while still tasting as familiar as ever — an unexpected centerpiece that takes your summer feasts to the next level.