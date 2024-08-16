Watermelon Pizza Is The Fun Way To Serve Up Your Next Salad
During summer, watermelon is arguably the most ideal choice for beating the heat and satiating your palate all at once. Not only is it delightfully sweet and hydrating, but there are also many ways to get creative with it. Eat it as it is, turn it into a refreshing beverage, or perhaps a colorful bowl of fruit salad — anything is possible. When you've tried all the usual options and are looking for a new twist, watermelon pizza is the one to try.
In case you were wondering, watermelon pizza is nothing like actual pizza, so you won't need to go through an elaborate cooking process to enjoy it. Instead, it's just watermelon wedges topped with fruits and any ingredient your heart (and taste buds) desires, arranged in a circle that resembles a pizza.
While the presentation might be a bit different, the ingredients are still similar to that of a typical fruit salad. Refreshingly sweet at the base and dotted with various other flavor notes, there's never a dull moment with this dish. It's strange enough to strike intrigue while still tasting as familiar as ever — an unexpected centerpiece that takes your summer feasts to the next level.
Many wonderful topping potentials await
With watermelon's versatility, rest assured you will never run out of topping ideas for your watermelon pizza. Needless to say, fruits are always fantastic. Much like regular fruit salads, kiwi, berries, and tangerine are always stellar choices. You can also make the most of summer harvests and load it up with peach, plum, melon, cantaloupe, and more. Tropical delicacies, such as mango, guava, dragonfruit, and pineapple would also be good. Then we've got the vegetables, commonly arugula and red onion, but other combinations will work as well.
As mismatched as it may sound, savory prosciutto can be a real game-changer. You can even take the spicy route with red pepper flakes. On the tangy side, cream cheese and cheese of many varieties like ricotta, feta cheese, mozzarella, goat cheese, and blue cheese are all welcome. For a healthier alternative, opt for Greek yogurt. Sprinkle nuts (almond, macadamia, pistachio, or anything else you prefer) over the slices if you like a crunchy bite and nutty hints. Don't forget about fresh herbs, either. Just a pinch of mint or basil is often enough to add an exquisite fragrant touch.
Finally, all you need is a sweetener or a dressing to bring everything together. Honey, vanilla extract, and maple syrup work like a charm every time, but feel free to get creative. Add a balsamic glaze for a charming sweet depth, or a drizzle of olive oil if you've got olives and tomatoes for a Greek twist.
Take it up a notch by grilling the watermelon
If you're hosting a backyard BBQ and need a light side dish to balance out all the hearty richness, grilled watermelon pizza is a phenomenal pick. It's quite similar to grilled watermelon steaks, only more eye-catching in appearance and loaded with toppings. At its core is still the juicy freshness this fruit is beloved for, but the flavor nuances are intensified. The sweetness is delectably caramelized and laced with a smoky undertone and savory hints from various seasonings. It's complex yet perfectly balanced, a complementary addition to savory main courses.
To grill the watermelon slices, start by brushing olive oil on both sides. Although not compulsory, mixing other savory components such as salt and wine vinegar into the oil can greatly elevate the flavor profile. Then, grill for a few minutes on each side until the charred marks appear. Once done, simply take them off the grill, add toppings like red onion, herbs, cheese, and a bit of salt or vinegar, and your dish is done.