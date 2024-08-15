The Staple Pantry Item You're Better Off Buying At Walmart Over Aldi
When shopping for grocery essentials, both Walmart and Aldi offer a wide selection of pantry staples. However, one store definitely has an advantage when it comes to hot sauce, the fiery condiment capable of livening up even the blandest of meals. When Daily Meal compared Walmart to Aldi to determine which chain was better for grocery shopping, we found that Walmart was the clear winner when it comes to hot sauce options.
As explained by our reviewer, Walmart offers "a far more extensive inventory" of hot sauce than Aldi, and for a very simple reason. The vast majority of the goods sold in Aldi stores come from the chain's private label brands, which means the name brand options are much smaller. While Walmart also has its own private label brands, the store also stocks a large selection of name brand goods, including hot sauce. That means shoppers can typically find options from the best hot sauce brands on the market, while Aldi customers will be relegated to products from the store's exclusive brands.
Aldi can't touch Walmart's hot sauce selection
While it should be noted that products are bound to vary from location to location, a quick search for hot sauce on the Walmart website illustrates how impressive the store's selection truly is. Along with standard brands like Frank's Red Hot and Tabasco, the discount grocery chain also has some less common options to choose from. El Yucateco is a Mexican brand that features a wide range of flavors, and Walmart offers options like Green Habanero and Chile Habanero Xxxtra Hot Sauce. The chain also carries Crystal Hot Sauce, which is a Louisiana based brand, as well as Texas Pete, Tapatio, Cholula, and more.
A similar search on the Aldi website returns far fewer options, and what's available is produced by a single brand. Per Daily Meal's hot sauce review, Aldi's Burman's brand of hot sauce is "similar to Frank's Red Hot," but lacks the "stronger tang with a bit more heat" offered by the original. Burman's brand does feature a few fun flavors, including key lime and blood orange, but shoppers won't find anything close to the assortment of sauces available at Walmart.
Is Burman's worth a shot?
In the event you're a devotee of the chain, or perhaps even a member of the Aldi online fan club that includes millions of members, you may be wondering if it's worth switching over to Walmart just to peruse its hot sauce selection. In this case, consider what Aldi shoppers had to say about Burman's in a Reddit thread. While some state that the brand is "similar to Frank's," others find fault with the overabundance of vinegar flavor. One commenter states that Burman's has "not much heat at all," which is likely a deal breaker for bonafide fans of hot sauce.
With Walmart, you not only get a bigger selection of hot sauce options, but you also get higher quality products. Frank's Red Hot is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Walmart website, while the Cholula brand has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. There's no denying that Aldi offers a good selection of beloved products from its private label brands. However, hot sauce lovers are better off going to Walmart if they want to wow their taste buds with the best options currently on the market.