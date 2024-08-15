When It Comes To Buying Ice Cream, Walmart Is Way Better Than Aldi

When the craving strikes for some cold, sweet ice cream satisfaction, sometimes you barely have time to get your shoes on, let alone try to make an informed decision about the best source for your frozen dessert. It's a good idea to know ahead of time where your creamy treat is coming from so you can stock up easily whenever possible — and that means taking a close look at your local grocery stores and what they can offer in an ice cream crisis.

In general, deciding where to shop can be a little overwhelming, which is why we did the legwork and took a deep dive into a great debate: Aldi versus Walmart, and which store is better for grocery shopping. And while both Aldi and Walmart stock a selection of ice cream and related products, there's a clear choice for the one that will deliver. Walmart, with its vast selection, superior store-brand offerings, and more wallet-friendly price tags, comes out on top when it comes to your cones (not to mention cups, bars, and pops).