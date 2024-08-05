The Aldi Ice Cream Shoppers Love For Its Short Ingredient List

Given the fact that ice cream at its most basic, is a formulated mixture of dairy, sugar, and an emulsifying ingredient like eggs or starch, it's sometimes confounding to see how far off-base commercial brands go with the recipe. A cursory review of mass-produced ice cream ingredient lists reveals everything from high fructose corn syrup, to polysorbate and diglycerides – among other items that sound as if they'd be more at home in a lab than a home kitchen.

Many of these are added for purposes of stabilizing and emulsifying, or they're just plain cost-cutting filler. But when a more natural commercial alternative is out there at your local Aldi, why not opt for that carton instead? Aldi's product relies on the same stuff you'd use at home: Cream, skim milk, sugar, pasteurized egg yolks, and vanilla extract.

Not only does this concise compilation of ingredients provide peace of mind that you're not loading up on unknown, artificial, and perhaps unnatural additions to your treat, but you're going to get optimal flavor, too. By centering these five recognizable elements, you can actually taste the sweetness of the dairy, the rich, creamy quality that real egg yolks help create, and the floral notes of that vanilla emanating throughout. So how does this ice cream get away with being so simple when other brands don't?