Here's What McDonald's Ice Cream Is Really Made Of

With all the experimental flavors and wild toppings that can be found with ice cream nowadays, sometimes all we want is a simple vanilla cone from McDonald's. The fast food restaurant has been offering ice cream products since it was first established. In 1956, McDonald's founder, Ray Croc, acquired Taylor Company ice cream machines for the chain's locations, making the fast food soft serve we now enjoy under the golden arches possible. If you are lucky enough to make a trip to McDonald's (when the ice cream machine isn't broken), you are in for a sweet treat for a pretty reasonable price. McDonald's vanilla cones are around $1.29, although exact prices vary by location.

But one of the questions we have always had about McDonald's ice cream is what exactly is it made of? According to the company's website, the soft serve is made with a handful of ingredients we recognize such as milk, cream, and sugar — along with multiple other ingredients and additives that are much harder to pronounce.