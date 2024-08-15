This Protein Swap Will Change How You Think About Sliders
Want to shake up your burger routine? Sliders are already a twist on the typical beef burger. However, why not take it a step further with a protein swap? Luckily, we have the perfect protein in mind. We recommend going from turf to surf with shrimp sliders for the ultimate switch-up.
When we say shrimp sliders, we're not talking about placing a few shrimp between two buns. We're referring to shrimp patties, and our recipe for jerk shrimp burger sliders creates scrumptious patties wedged between two super buttery buns. But butter isn't the only thing to love about these sliders. Thanks to bread crumbs, these shrimp patties are slightly crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. And when you make them, don't chop the shrimp too finely; you'll want to taste those authentic chunks as you bite into each slider.
Shrimp sliders sound great, but how do they stack up against beef burgers? Shrimp has a decent amount of protein but is much lighter than beef. And although it has fewer calories, carbs, and fat per serving, it definitely doesn't skimp on flavor. It's fishy, salty, and slightly sweet, which is already a huge detour from the standard beef patty. So if you're ready for such a change, take the seafood route. But bear in mind that swapping the protein is just the first step. Pair these sliders with the best bread, condiments, and sides to really enhance that seafood flair.
How to dress up shrimp sliders
You can always put the standard ketchup and mayo on shrimp sliders, but if you're trying to spice things up, why not experiment? Shrimp patties go particularly well with creamy sauces, like this classic garlic aioli, and if you prefer heat, go for this homemade spicy mayo. You also can't go wrong with bang bang sauce, a blend of mayo, sriracha, sweet chili, and vinegar.
Cheese, lettuce, and tomato are the quintessential slider toppings. However, if you'd like more crunch, go for shredded cabbage or red onion. We recommend using fresh purple cabbage and a slice of avocado for a pop of color. Truthfully, you can't fit much else in a slider. The whole point is to have bite-sized burgers (chances are you'll get a few bites out of your shrimp sliders). But if you fill them with too many toppings, those extra goodies will likely find their way to your lap rather than your mouth, so keep it simple.
When it comes to shrimp sliders, the choice of bread is crucial. Potato buns are slightly moist, absorbing flavors and sauces well, and have that melt-in-your-mouth texture. Ultimately, these buns plus shrimp patties result in a slider you can hold in one hand and squeeze down for bite-sized bliss. Alternatively, if you like your buns soft and sweet, try King's Hawaiian Rolls. These dinner rolls are super fluffy and honey-flavored, so they can tame any extra spice.
What to serve with shrimp sliders
Shrimp sliders can be served with other fried appetizers like fries, onion rings, or chicken fingers. Baked beans, coleslaw, and potato salad also make great additions to picnics and barbecues. However, if you prefer something lighter alongside your shrimp sliders, a simple salad is all you need. Mixed greens with a light vinaigrette and cherry tomatoes add a refreshing element and can balance any strong spice. And if heirloom tomatoes are in season, this Caprese salad recipe is filled with fresh flavors.
Seeing how sliders are classic hors d'oeuvres, they're ideal for parties. So if you're serving them at a large gathering and want to avoid dishes duty, bring on the finger foods. Think wings, mini pizzas, and bacon-wrapped bites. If you want to keep to the seafood theme, go for shrimp canapés or dumplings. And to incorporate more vegetables, try some stuffed mushrooms or bell peppers.