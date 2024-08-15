This Protein Swap Will Change How You Think About Sliders

Want to shake up your burger routine? Sliders are already a twist on the typical beef burger. However, why not take it a step further with a protein swap? Luckily, we have the perfect protein in mind. We recommend going from turf to surf with shrimp sliders for the ultimate switch-up.

When we say shrimp sliders, we're not talking about placing a few shrimp between two buns. We're referring to shrimp patties, and our recipe for jerk shrimp burger sliders creates scrumptious patties wedged between two super buttery buns. But butter isn't the only thing to love about these sliders. Thanks to bread crumbs, these shrimp patties are slightly crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. And when you make them, don't chop the shrimp too finely; you'll want to taste those authentic chunks as you bite into each slider.

Shrimp sliders sound great, but how do they stack up against beef burgers? Shrimp has a decent amount of protein but is much lighter than beef. And although it has fewer calories, carbs, and fat per serving, it definitely doesn't skimp on flavor. It's fishy, salty, and slightly sweet, which is already a huge detour from the standard beef patty. So if you're ready for such a change, take the seafood route. But bear in mind that swapping the protein is just the first step. Pair these sliders with the best bread, condiments, and sides to really enhance that seafood flair.