Mushy Tuna Salad Is Gross. Here's How To Avoid It Every Time

A protein-rich amalgamation teeming with delicate ocean flavor and crunchy vegetables tied together with rich, decadent mayonnaise, tuna salad is a timeless dish that's equal parts delicious and nutritious. Despite the tedious chopping, preparing a tuna salad is relatively laid-back. But just because it's simple to make, doesn't mean it's impossible to mess up. One of the most common consequences of a tuna salad snafu is a batch that's far too mushy to enjoy. However, there's an elementary hack for avoiding squashy tuna salad altogether — gradually adding the mayonnaise.

When making tuna salad, the order of operations is essential. Adding the tuna to your bowl first and foremost allows you to visualize the quantity of the other ingredients needed, ensuring a balanced and well-proportioned dish. Once you've perfected your preferred tuna-to-veggie ratio and added a dash of citrus juice, it's time to bring out the mayonnaise. To begin, introduce a humble tablespoon of mayo to the bowl. Though it might not look substantial enough at first, you can't properly tell until you thoroughly mix it in, so don't cheat yourself on blending it. Continue the process with small amounts of mayonnaise until the salad is lush yet still structured and firm. If you notice pockets of milky liquid pooling in the mixture, you've gone too far with the mayonnaise.