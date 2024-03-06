Leftover Rice Is The Best Way To Bulk Up Your Tuna Salad

When it comes to fast and tasty meals, a fresh, traditional tuna salad is a great way to go. It's deliciously creamy, packed full of flavor, and works well piled atop fresh lettuce, stuffed between slices of sandwich bread, or served as a dip with chips or crackers.

Now, if you love this meal but want something a little heartier, there's an easy way to tweak your salad to achieve that — just add some leftover rice. Not only will you make use of leftover food that's been hanging around your kitchen for a while, but you'll also turn the tuna salad into a meal that can stand on its own. Or, you can always still pack it into your sandwiches or serve it with crackers — you'll just have a slightly bulkier and more filling alternative. And, of course, it's still full of all the fishy, salty flavors that make tuna salad so endearing. Better yet, just like standard tuna salad, it's fast and easy to make and doesn't require a ton of time in the kitchen.