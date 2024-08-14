Crispy Garlic Chips Are The Salad Topping You Didn't Realize You Were Missing

Bland salads seem to finally be a thing of the past. Flavorless salads are in nobody's interest, so recipe developers have been getting creative. These days, there are so many innovative salad recipes with plenty of new additions when it comes to taste, texture, and ingredients.

Now, you can find (or make) one more addition to elevate your next salad to another level — crispy garlic chips. As delicious as they sound, garlic chips are the perfect ingredient to sprinkle on your salad to add a crispy topping. Once you've sliced your garlic clove into thin pieces, just pan-fry them in oil until they're golden and crispy. After transferring them to a paper towel to cool, you can use them immediately or store them for later. If you want to add a nice crunch to your salad, using them on the same day will help you get the crispiest texture. After frying the garlic, you can even keep the oil as a homemade garlic oil to use for salad dressings, marinades, or drizzling.