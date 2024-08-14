Kamala Harris Has A Genius Hack For Eating McDonald's In The Car, Mess-Free
The Vice President — the second most powerful person in the country and one of the most influential leaders on the planet — has a lot to think about, from foreign policy to initiatives regarding clean energy. But Kamala Harris has a foolproof strategy for staying clean when it comes to fueling herself.
Vice President Harris, who ran for president in 2020 and is the official Democratic nominee in 2024, is no stranger to eating on the go. Some may assume that politicians are often sitting down to a fine dining, chef-made meal (like the one that inspired the Inauguration Day menu featuring Harris and President Joe Biden's favorites), but grueling campaign schedules mean a lot of road-tripping at a rapid clip — and that means a lot of fast food.
But the cameras are always on a candidate, too, so how does VP Harris maintain her pristine look when we all know that eating in the car can end in a food-wearing catastrophe? She explained her secret on The Drew Barrymore Show, and it's a brilliant, populist move that addresses a relatable and crucial issue and can be performed by anyone using a ubiquitous household supply. "When I was campaigning and being in the car all the time, we would just cut open a garbage bag," she told Barrymore.
How VP Harris uses this hack
So, how exactly does this trash bag strategy work for Vice President Kamala Harris? She suggests that if you're driving, you can cut the bag open before entering the car. From there, she suggested you simply spread the bag over yourself: "Tuck it in, and it's just a really great, massive bib," she said.
Unsurprisingly, host Drew Barrymore found this to be an amusing bit of advice from such a powerful, put-together public figure, but VP Harris responded to Barrymore's look of surprise by assuring her emphatically that "it works!"
Harris may have adopted this hack during her adult professional life, but she isn't just familiar with McDonald's from her many a drive-thru run while running a campaign. She also shared with Barrymore that she was once an employee, too. "I did fries and then I did cashier," Harris said.
Co-host Ross Mathews took the opportunity to bond with the veep as they discussed their shared job history at the burger chain. While her work may take her all over the world today, it's evident that Harris is happy to return to the chain for her favorites.
The VP picks for McD's favorites
Vice President Kamala Harris shared not only her strategy for eating at McDonald's without making a mess but also her menu picks. She noted that her go-to order is a quarter pounder with cheese and fries, and when it comes to McNuggets, she's reaching for barbecue as her preferred dipping sauce.
Vice President Harris had some strong feelings on another condiment, too. "Ketchup packets at McDonald's are so good," she said, noting that the consistency is especially thick. She's not wrong; there is a reason why McDonald's ketchup tastes different from other chains.
Perhaps Harris is already familiar with one of the 21 McDonald's hacks you should know before ordering that deals with dipping fries efficiently when you're in a hurry. Still, she had another tip for Drew Barrymore's crowd on the ketchup front, too: "Hold on to some extra [packets] because you just don't know," she said.
Those are words to live by for so many fast food lovers, who can now dive into their ketchup and barbecue-sauce-laden favorites on the go with confidence that they'll come out clean on the other side. To Barrymore, Harris concluded by saying, "I am here to help," and this garbage bag hack is proof for so many McDonald's fans.