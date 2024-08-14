Kamala Harris Has A Genius Hack For Eating McDonald's In The Car, Mess-Free

The Vice President — the second most powerful person in the country and one of the most influential leaders on the planet — has a lot to think about, from foreign policy to initiatives regarding clean energy. But Kamala Harris has a foolproof strategy for staying clean when it comes to fueling herself.

Vice President Harris, who ran for president in 2020 and is the official Democratic nominee in 2024, is no stranger to eating on the go. Some may assume that politicians are often sitting down to a fine dining, chef-made meal (like the one that inspired the Inauguration Day menu featuring Harris and President Joe Biden's favorites), but grueling campaign schedules mean a lot of road-tripping at a rapid clip — and that means a lot of fast food.

But the cameras are always on a candidate, too, so how does VP Harris maintain her pristine look when we all know that eating in the car can end in a food-wearing catastrophe? She explained her secret on The Drew Barrymore Show, and it's a brilliant, populist move that addresses a relatable and crucial issue and can be performed by anyone using a ubiquitous household supply. "When I was campaigning and being in the car all the time, we would just cut open a garbage bag," she told Barrymore.