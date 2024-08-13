You Can Thank A 17-Year-Old For Jersey Mike's Massive Success

Known for being a sandwich chain with high-quality meat, Jersey Mike's has become a nationwide phenomenon. While today Jersey Mike's is a massive success in North America, with nearly 3,000 restaurants in the U.S. as of 2024, there was a time when Jersey Mike's was in danger of closing shop before it could get off the ground.

The year was 1975. Mike's Subs, which first got up and running in 1956, had been around for nearly 20 years and still had just one location, focusing on quality in both their service and sandwiches. When it first opened, the submarine sandwich was a relatively new concept in America, with Mike's Subs serving as one of the item's pioneers. However, by 1975 times were changing. The owner was considering selling his storefront, which was likely to become a different business if it wasn't for 17-year-old Peter Cancro, who took it upon himself to buy the restaurant and save the business' legacy.