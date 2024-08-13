Melting White Chocolate? Stop Making This Mistake

Plenty of people champion the joys of a high-percentage dark chocolate, while others prefer a bittersweet option, or the mild, nostalgic delights of milk chocolate. But there's so much to love about white chocolate, with its buttery, vanilla-like qualities, its luscious, ultra-creamy look, and major versatility. The question of whether white chocolate is actually chocolate has been put to rest (the answer is yes, at least in the U.S.), but because it's not as assertive as other chocolates, it's welcome in just about any sweet dish.

White chocolate is also especially useful in melted form, whether drizzled over warm popcorn or fresh blueberry muffins or scones, as a dip for juicy strawberries, or to enrobe your favorite cookies. But when it comes time to liquify this delightful stuff, you may have run into some trouble in the past.

One mistake can actually be avoided right in the baking aisle when you're deciding which format to purchase. If your recipe calls for melted white chocolate, there's one easy answer: Steer clear of white chocolate chips, and go for a bar instead. This simple selection will ensure that you'll have a smoother, creamier finished product, and save you from a potential culinary meltdown.