Chick-Fil-A Is Introducing A First-Ever Seasonal Take On Its Chicken Sandwich

With the beginning of the school year looming ever closer and Starbucks pumpkin spice flavored coffee even being spotted on grocery store shelves, it seems that fall has begun — maybe not officially, but at least in the minds of consumers. Eager to get in on the trend of sweet and spicy autumn-themed foods, Chick-fil-A has announced the release of the limited-time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. This marks the first time the restaurant has put a seasonal twist on its famous classic fried chicken sandwich, which some believe is one of the best chicken sandwiches in America.

Messing with a beloved classic can be risky, but Chick-fil-A is confident that customers will love this new menu item, which blends "sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients," according to an August 15 press release.

So, what exactly is in the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich? This mildly spicy masterpiece will be made with a classic Chick-fil-A crispy chicken patty topped with melty pimento pepper cheese, pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of sweet honey to tie it all together. According to the fast-food chain's preliminary tests, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is better than all other seasonal Chick-fil-A sandwiches and is "on par with the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich" — quite a feat.