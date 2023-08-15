Chick-Fil-A Is Introducing A First-Ever Seasonal Take On Its Chicken Sandwich
With the beginning of the school year looming ever closer and Starbucks pumpkin spice flavored coffee even being spotted on grocery store shelves, it seems that fall has begun — maybe not officially, but at least in the minds of consumers. Eager to get in on the trend of sweet and spicy autumn-themed foods, Chick-fil-A has announced the release of the limited-time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. This marks the first time the restaurant has put a seasonal twist on its famous classic fried chicken sandwich, which some believe is one of the best chicken sandwiches in America.
Messing with a beloved classic can be risky, but Chick-fil-A is confident that customers will love this new menu item, which blends "sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients," according to an August 15 press release.
So, what exactly is in the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich? This mildly spicy masterpiece will be made with a classic Chick-fil-A crispy chicken patty topped with melty pimento pepper cheese, pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of sweet honey to tie it all together. According to the fast-food chain's preliminary tests, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is better than all other seasonal Chick-fil-A sandwiches and is "on par with the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich" — quite a feat.
When and where to get a Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich
So, how can you get your hands on one of these mouthwatering sweet and spicy sandwiches? Expected to be rolled out on August 28, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be available at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide. To find out if the branch closest to you will sell the sandwich, Chick-fil-A recommends logging on to the Chick-fil-A app on the day of the release and checking the available menu items of the restaurant closest to you. (You can also find out the old-fashioned way by giving your local branch a quick call.)
However, the fall celebration at Chick-fil-A doesn't just stop there. When ordering your Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, you can also try Chick-fil-A's new seasonal dessert, the Caramel Crumb Milkshake, to wrap yourself up in "cozy fall flavors." According to the restaurant, this shake is geared up to be "the next seasonal shake sensation" and was "inspired by the flavors that caramelize at the bottom of a blondie pan."
It looks like there will be plenty of flavor-packed reasons for fans to head to Chick-fil-A this autumn.