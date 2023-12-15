What's A Typical Sauce To Serve With Fish Tacos?

There's something particularly magical about how a taco unites different textures and flavors. Whether layered with the traditional rich, meaty birria, or stuffed with crunchy ramen noodles, the versatility of tacos is unmatched. Yet even with no cap on creativity, it's handy to understand flavor pairings, particularly regarding the delicate flavor of white fish used in fish tacos.

Typically, fish tacos are served with either a mayonnaise-based white sauce or, a Mexican cream-based sauce simply called crema. The mayo sauce blends the flavors of tangy mayonnaise and sour cream, fiery hot sauce, garlic, and bright lime juice — but the recipe can vary slightly depending on who's making it. Crema, as it's made in Mexico, is simpler. It only requires heavy cream, buttermilk, lime juice, and salt. It's typically thinner compared to a mayo-based white sauce.

Both of these white sauces' zingy and creamy flavors beautifully pair with the taste of mild fish. It works with many different white fish that are cooked in a multitude of ways. For instance, if the fish is battered and fried crispy, this citrusy white sauce can lightly cut through the oily richness.