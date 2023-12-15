What's A Typical Sauce To Serve With Fish Tacos?
There's something particularly magical about how a taco unites different textures and flavors. Whether layered with the traditional rich, meaty birria, or stuffed with crunchy ramen noodles, the versatility of tacos is unmatched. Yet even with no cap on creativity, it's handy to understand flavor pairings, particularly regarding the delicate flavor of white fish used in fish tacos.
Typically, fish tacos are served with either a mayonnaise-based white sauce or, a Mexican cream-based sauce simply called crema. The mayo sauce blends the flavors of tangy mayonnaise and sour cream, fiery hot sauce, garlic, and bright lime juice — but the recipe can vary slightly depending on who's making it. Crema, as it's made in Mexico, is simpler. It only requires heavy cream, buttermilk, lime juice, and salt. It's typically thinner compared to a mayo-based white sauce.
Both of these white sauces' zingy and creamy flavors beautifully pair with the taste of mild fish. It works with many different white fish that are cooked in a multitude of ways. For instance, if the fish is battered and fried crispy, this citrusy white sauce can lightly cut through the oily richness.
Red versus white sauce
Other taco fillings that feature particularly hearty, savory ingredients, need a very different style of sauce. A birria taco, for example, is usually served with a smoky, tomatoey, spicy consommé. It's heavy on the deep, dark flavors of chilis and the robust tang of garlic. It works incredibly well with intensely savory goat or lamb, where a powerful sauce needs to cut the fatty flavor of the shredded meat.
Fish tacos, on the other hand, deserve a much lighter touch to match the delicate flavors and textures. A white sauce or crema is calming and cooling instead of robust and punchy. A lime crema dances with the fish instead of overpowering it. Yet, white sauce is not plain in the slightest; as a matter of fact, it can be imbued with other intricate elements. It is often underlined by the warmth of ground cumin. The sour cream can be switched out for Greek yogurt, or you can experiment with incorporating creamy blended avocado.
What kinds of fish to use in tacos
Generally, white fish is the best fish for making tacos, whether for Baja-style (where the fish is deep-fried), grilled, or sautéed. There are plenty of suitable white fish to choose from, including mahi mahi, snapper, halibut, cod, haddock, and more. A silky smooth white sauce with a punch of lime exquisitely complements the mild taste and flaky texture of white fish. But there's more to fish tacos than just fish and sauce — you need to bring some contrasting textures into the dish. Ideal toppings include crunchy cabbage slaw, sweet mango salsa, fiery jalapeño slices, or juicy and fresh corn salsa.
If you're looking to switch things up, you can stray from white fish. Salmon has a richer disposition, but its buttery, meaty taste makes it a delightful filling for tacos. Salmon paired with an avocado-based crema combines cooling flavors and zesty notes of lime with the robust, oily fish. Avocado crema is wonderfully contrasted against the pink hue of the fish, too, making for a beautiful presentation.
When planning your next fish taco night, whip up a white sauce or traditional Mexican crema, for harmonious flavors and exceptional taste. You won't be disappointed by this classic pairing.