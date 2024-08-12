Throw Those Pulled Pork Leftovers Into Chili And Taste Greatness

There's a lot to be said for meals that come together in the blink of an eye. Pulled pork isn't one of them; while you might opt for some perfectly respectable Instant Pot BBQ pulled pork, making this dish often takes an entire afternoon of smoking pork shoulder low and slow. Those in the know might even tell you that you should have that smoker going for the majority of a day. But once you've actually made pulled pork, things get more versatile. Not only are there a ton of ways to use up that leftover pulled pork, one of our favorites is a quick and easy meal.

Specifically, we're talking about chili. It's easy: Take your shreds of leftover pulled pork, and put them in the chili pot. Since the pork is pre-cooked, you only need to warm it through. Add it at the end of the cooking process if you're making a new batch of chili, or, if you're beefing up leftover chili, simply stir it in and reheat. It really is that easy — and that heartily delicious.