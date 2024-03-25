Root Beer Is The Secret To Unbeatable Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is a filling, delicious dish that takes almost no effort to make. You can cook it to tender, fall-apart status just by popping it in a slow cooker with a few other ingredients to add flavor. Pulled pork needs moisture to help it reach peak tenderness without drying up, and water is an easy solution. But if you're interested in adding a hint of sweetness to complement that savory meat, then you need to try root beer.

Root beer's elements play a few different roles in making the perfect pulled pork. It's sweet, which adds balance to the fatty pork, but it's also acidic, helping to tenderize the meat by wearing down those meat fibers during the cooking process. If you don't want to cook the pulled pork entirely in root beer, you can also mix root beer with water. Either way, it's an incredibly easy recipe to pull off — and no, it doesn't make the pulled pork taste like root beer.