If you're a frequent eater of canned tuna sandwiches, you probably have your baseline ingredients memorized and stocked for your next predicated craving. While there's nothing wrong with a simple can of tuna mixed with mayo, onion, celery, and select seasonings, the traditional tuna salad recipe can get a bit old after a while. Luckily, it's easy to upgrade it into a delicious elote-inspired meal.

In order to add the flavors of Mexican street corn, first consider the ingredients required to make this classic dish. Elote is grilled corn on the cob dressed in a sauce composed of mayo and sour cream. This creamy corn is then sprinkled with chili powder or Tajín and topped with crumbled cotija cheese, lime juice, and chopped cilantro. By adjusting your tuna salad recipe to accommodate some or all of these flavorful ingredients, you'll have a new and improved tuna salad in no time.

Depending on how much time you have, elote tuna salad can be made in several different ways. If you're only after a quick upgrade, simply adjust your standard lineup of spices. To imbue your tuna salad with supreme elote flavor, incorporate not only the right blend of spices, but extra fresh ingredients.