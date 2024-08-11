McDonald's Used To Have Its Own Employee Singing Competition (And We Had No Idea)

Being a global corporation, McDonald's has the resources to do what many other businesses can't. From raising hundreds of millions of dollars for charity to collaborating with celebrities on its jingle and commercials and holding an adventure-style scavenger hunt for golden McRibs, McDonald's does everything big, from its Macs to its promotional campaigns. And those are just the endeavors that attract press. Right at the top of the list of things most don't know about McDonald's is one of their wildest pre-pandemic endeavors to date: A worldwide singing competition.

McDonald's is no stranger to festive flair, as evidenced by seasonal delights like their holiday pies available at the end of every year, though that's not all the wintertime brings. Its former singing competition, dubbed the Voice of McDonald's, was held at the year's end during its tenure, just in time for the holidays. The event began in 2006, and only grew from there, running through 2019 and eventually involving over 20,000 yearly competitors in the U.S. alone.