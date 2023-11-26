The Adventure-Style Scavenger Hunt McDonald's Once Held For Golden McRibs

It's fall, which means it's the greatest time of year: McRib season. McDonald's has many classic products, but there's probably not one that inspires more adamant debate on both sides of the aisle. Some people may pooh-pooh it, claiming it looks like middle school cafeteria food, but those of us in the know realize the McRib is, in fact, a gift sent to us from pork heaven. This irregular menu item appears and disappears from McDonald's menus seemingly at a whim (though the real reason likely has to do with the fluctuating cost of pork trimmings), always creating a social media stir when it does so.

Part of the reason it does is because of how McDonald's promotes it. Each time it appears, McDonald's claims it's the last time we'll see it. Since no one is buying that after the restaurant has cried wolf so many times, the company sometimes has to get a little more creative. Over a decade ago, it had one of its more unusual ideas: A contest involving Golden McRibs. That's right, McDonald's went full pork Willy Wonka.