Deviled Eggs Are The Missing Ingredient Your Club Sandwich Needs
Philly cheesesteaks, meatball subs, and Reubens are among the most iconic sandwiches in the game. However, there's one timeless stack missing from this list of superstar subs — the club sandwich. Though it's often remixed, a proper club sandwich is made with cooked turkey or chicken (as opposed to cold deli meat), crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, garden-fresh tomatoes, and mayonnaise sandwiched between two slices of toasted, diagonally-cut bread. Although an OG club sandwich is a certified classic, there's nothing wrong with adding a little flair to the prototype. Enter deviled eggs.
A classic deviled egg filling is typically made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice or relish stuffed into a halved hard-boiled egg white. Creamy and rich, accented by tangy undercurrents, deviled eggs bring a hearty, luxurious quality to traditional club sandwiches. Their lush, fatty flavor is the perfect accompaniment to the smoky bacon and meaty cuts of poultry, and that same full-bodied richness is tinted with a much-needed brightness when integrated with the sandwich's veggies.
Beyond their decadent flavor, deviled eggs are a functional addition to a club sandwich. Mayonnaise, mustard, and eggs all act as binders in cooking, which means deviled eggs can help fasten all your favorite ingredients into place, preventing them from spilling out while maintaining the structural integrity of the sandwich.
Tips for adding deviled eggs to a club sandwich
Sandwich-making is one of the most accessible meals for foodies new to the kitchen. But even simple recipes come with guidelines, so keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of your deviled egg club sandwich.
First, determine how you want to integrate deviled eggs into the stack of ingredients. You can keep them whole for a more robust mouthfeel that allows you to experience the eggs as you would beyond the context of a sandwich, or you might pulse them in a food processor with a dash of oil for a deviled egg spread that's tailor-made for sandwiches. There's no right or wrong answer — as long as deviled egg ingredients are present in the club sandwich, you'll receive all of the flavor-forward benefits. Consider placing the deviled eggs on the bottom slice of bread to help anchor the other ingredients.
As we've already established, deviled eggs flaunt a markedly rich flavor. Although this is a key selling point for adding them to a club sandwich, too many deviled eggs can disrupt its harmony. If you accidentally go overboard, lighten up the eggs with a dash of acid. Lemon juice, vinegar, or just some extra tomatoes are great solutions. With that being said, it's also a good idea to reduce the amount of mayonnaise you typically use for a club sandwich to avoid too-heavy flavors.
Jazzing up deviled eggs for extra flavor
A good old-fashioned batch of deviled eggs is perfect for zhuzhing up a club sandwich. But why just give the sandwich a makeover when you can spruce up the deviled eggs as well? Get creative and infuse your deviled egg filling with some brave, bold new flavors that can further transform your favorite club sandwich recipe.
For example, you can elevate your deviled eggs with one spicy Indian staple – curry paste. Whether it's spicy, fragrant madras curry or the nutty pasanda variety, creamy curry paste blends seamlessly into deviled egg filling, making it a hassle-free hack that provides your eggs, and subsequently your sandwich, with a colorfully complex depth. For an aromatic, herb-kissed trim, infuse the deviled eggs with pesto. Another easy-to-integrate spread, this timeless Italian provision brings bright, basil-forward flavors to both the deviled eggs and your club sandwich. For a blast of umami, opt for sun-dried tomato pesto instead. For a low-effort makeover, simply swap plain mayonnaise for a flavored aioli. Garlic, Sriracha, or green goddess are three flavor-forward selections that can improve any old club sandwich.
Whether you doll them up or keep them plain-faced, deviled eggs deserve a spot in your club sandwich. After all, why wait for an occasion to make a spread of deviled eggs when you can whip some up for an average Tuesday afternoon lunch?