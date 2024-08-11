Deviled Eggs Are The Missing Ingredient Your Club Sandwich Needs

Philly cheesesteaks, meatball subs, and Reubens are among the most iconic sandwiches in the game. However, there's one timeless stack missing from this list of superstar subs — the club sandwich. Though it's often remixed, a proper club sandwich is made with cooked turkey or chicken (as opposed to cold deli meat), crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, garden-fresh tomatoes, and mayonnaise sandwiched between two slices of toasted, diagonally-cut bread. Although an OG club sandwich is a certified classic, there's nothing wrong with adding a little flair to the prototype. Enter deviled eggs.

A classic deviled egg filling is typically made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice or relish stuffed into a halved hard-boiled egg white. Creamy and rich, accented by tangy undercurrents, deviled eggs bring a hearty, luxurious quality to traditional club sandwiches. Their lush, fatty flavor is the perfect accompaniment to the smoky bacon and meaty cuts of poultry, and that same full-bodied richness is tinted with a much-needed brightness when integrated with the sandwich's veggies.

Beyond their decadent flavor, deviled eggs are a functional addition to a club sandwich. Mayonnaise, mustard, and eggs all act as binders in cooking, which means deviled eggs can help fasten all your favorite ingredients into place, preventing them from spilling out while maintaining the structural integrity of the sandwich.