Elevate Your Deviled Eggs With One Spicy Indian Staple

A classic deviled egg filling is typically made from egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle juice or relish stuffed into a smooth, hard-boiled egg white — what's not to love? Well, even when topped with smoked paprika, some foodies may find that deviled eggs lack depth of flavor amid all that decadent richness. However, by incorporating one spicy Indian staple into your recipe, you'll have a batch of heavenly deviled eggs that flavor fanatics will love. Enter curry paste.

Curry paste is made from a concentrated blend of spices, herbs, roots, chilies, lentils, and other aromatics ground into a thick puree. From ground ginger and turmeric to pulverized chili powder and galangal, curry paste is a flavor bomb commonly used in soups, stews, stir-fries, and, of course, curry dishes that provide a much-needed complexity to the often one-dimensional taste of deviled eggs. Curry paste can be emulsified into the filling or used as a flavorful topping, giving you agency over how it's introduced to your favorite deviled egg recipe.

Not only does curry paste invite a more intense flavor and aroma to deviled eggs, but its whipped texture blends seamlessly with deviled egg filling, ensuring the luxurious mouthfeel of the classic hors d'oeuvre isn't compromised. Plus, curry paste pairs well alongside many other deviled egg fixings, so your options for zhuzhing things up beyond the punch of the curry spice are never limited.