The Smoky Ingredient You Need For Game-Changing Pasta Sauce

Many pasta sauces are comprised of scant few elements, often only including tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt, and garlic. You may see a handful that have butter, spices, or other herbs like oregano, and an Italian tomato sauce may incorporate onions and a touch of sugar to balance the tomato's acidity. But for the most part, the philosophy for the best pasta sauce is to keep it simple. In fact, some people are fanatical about not adding any extra ingredients. But what if we told you that you could level up your pasta sauce without a single additional item?

The secret ingredient for a game-changing sauce isn't actually a new ingredient at all — it's an element: smoke. By smoking your tomatoes, you'll add a deep and moody quality to your umami-rich pasta sauce that completely changes the character of your dish. It elevates the other flavors in your condiment, too, as those usual suspects of garlic, olive oil, salt, and herbs are all great partners for a smoky flavor.