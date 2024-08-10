The Butter Tip You Need For The Most Delicious Snickerdoodles Of Your Life

When it comes to cookie classics, the chocolate chips, the oatmeal raisins, and the white chocolate macadamias may have their massive followings, but snickerdoodles — with their satisfying sugar cookie-style chew and fun-to-say name — seem to be the dark horse for cult favorite. Thanks to their cinnamon-y profile, they can sometimes be dismissed as a seasonal entry into the cookie canon only to be enjoyed during cooler months, but to those loyalists, there's no question these treats have a place at the table 365 days a year.

If you're still not sold on snickerdoodle supremacy, there's a trick that can tip you into superfan territory, and you don't need any additional ingredients or major changes to your favorite recipe. The most unforgettable snickerdoodles start by adding a simple step to the method: giving your butter a little extra love by browning it before whipping up your dough. Taking a few minutes for this process will transform your butter — and thus your cookie — thanks to brown butter's strengths.

If you've ever wondered how to describe the actual flavor of a snickerdoodle cookie, it's close to a cinnamon bun or cinnamon toast, a touch spicy and sweet, which keeps every bite so interesting. Brown butter brings a nutty, slightly caramelized, and totally complementary warmth that makes perfect sense with snickerdoodle's signature profile and delivers an added depth of flavor that's undeniably delicious.