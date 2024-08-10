Add This To Your Chocolate Chip Cookies For A Deliciously Gooey Upgrade

Next to ice cream and apple pie, chocolate chip cookies are undoubtedly one of the most popular desserts in America. Whether you love these simple confections for their chewy centers or crisp exteriors, most dessert lovers would argue warm chocolate chip cookies are preferred. Who doesn't enjoy melty chocolate chips in every delicious bite? While melted chocolate chips eventually cool and harden, there is one ingredient that can fulfill your desire for textural variance past the warm cookie stage.

To extend homemade chocolate chip cookies' gooey qualities, simply add mini marshmallows to your cookie batter. Marshmallows have a sweet, delicate flavor that pairs well with chocolate. Since they're primarily made of sugar, gelatin, corn syrup, and air, these small weightless treats' sponge-like texture is easily broken down with a bit of heat.

One of the reasons chocolate chip cookies are so popular is that there are many recipe variations worth trying, including the addition of gooey marshmallows for an ultra-satisfying consistency. However, to achieve just the right amount of stickiness, add mini marshmallows to your tried and true cookie recipe with mindful precision.