The Mayo Add-In That Gives Every Dollop A Spicy Kick
A sandwich wouldn't be the same without a bit of mayonnaise slathered on the bread, nor would your favorite coleslaw or creamy chicken salad be so luxurious without this thick spread coating and keeping all the ingredients together. But if you want to enhance the flavor of this favored condiment, you may want to give it a spicy kick by adding some wasabi to it. What is wasabi? A form of Japanese horseradish, it is usually served in a green paste or sometimes a powder mixed with water.
This stuff is a real nose burner that can be so potent it clears out the sinuses with just one bite. However, when you make wasabi mayonnaise, the unctuous nature of this spread relaxes that sharp intensity of wasabi. In fact, after you get over the initial zing it adds, your mouth will experience notes of herby sweetness and a depth of umami. This sushi staple's bold nature, along with mayo's tangy bite, make for a perfect pairing, creating a balance your food and mouth will appreciate.
You're in control of the wasabi
To create this spicy upgrade, you want to add 2 to 3 teaspoons of wasabi to start. Mix it with a ½ cup of mayonnaise and taste. If you want it spicier, add a little more wasabi. You can also add a squirt of lemon juice to brighten the flavor or a little bit of freshly grated ginger to create a sweet heat. But before you reach for that spoon or knife to dollop onto your bread, allow your wasabi mayo to sit for a few minutes so the flavors can meld together.
If you don't want to make your own wasabi mayo, you might be able to find it premade in your grocery store. Kewpie makes a version of it. But when you make it at home and add wasabi to mayo, you get to control the amount of the paste or the prepared powder. Use a little, and your spice level will be mild enough to not overwhelm sensitive palates. Add a lot of wasabi, and you will want some tissues nearby to catch the run from your nose.
Tube or powder?
When it comes to choosing wasabi in a paste or powder form, it is really a matter of preference. There is an ease to squeezing the paste out of a tube; however, wasabi powder is easy to store and keep in the pantry without refrigeration. But when it comes to shelf life after opening the products, a tube is actually going to last longer than the powder. An opened tube of wasabi paste can last a year in the fridge, while a can of powder is good for about six months only. Both are going to lose their potency over time. You can also use fresh wasabi root and grate it into your mayo, but it is expensive and needs to be used within a month.
Whichever version of wasabi you end up with, use this new and improved mayo for dipping your french fries, as a base for a homemade tartar sauce, or on your burgers for a major kick during your next cookout. Once you make your wasabi mayo, it can keep for up to a month; however, the spiciness may decrease the longer it is exposed to air and the further it gets from the date made.