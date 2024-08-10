The Mayo Add-In That Gives Every Dollop A Spicy Kick

A sandwich wouldn't be the same without a bit of mayonnaise slathered on the bread, nor would your favorite coleslaw or creamy chicken salad be so luxurious without this thick spread coating and keeping all the ingredients together. But if you want to enhance the flavor of this favored condiment, you may want to give it a spicy kick by adding some wasabi to it. What is wasabi? A form of Japanese horseradish, it is usually served in a green paste or sometimes a powder mixed with water.

This stuff is a real nose burner that can be so potent it clears out the sinuses with just one bite. However, when you make wasabi mayonnaise, the unctuous nature of this spread relaxes that sharp intensity of wasabi. In fact, after you get over the initial zing it adds, your mouth will experience notes of herby sweetness and a depth of umami. This sushi staple's bold nature, along with mayo's tangy bite, make for a perfect pairing, creating a balance your food and mouth will appreciate.