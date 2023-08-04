A Little Wasabi On Your Burger Is All You Need For A Major Kick
You've heard of wasabi in sushi, sashimi, noodles, and even stews, but have you heard about wasabi in burgers? If you have, you already know it's an uncommon but great combo. If you haven't, then you're in for a treat.
While traditional burgers remain beloved, experimenting with new flavors and ingredients can take your burger game to a whole new level. A dash of pure wasabi or a spread of wasabi mayonnaise can add a lot of flavor depth and transform your ordinary burger into an extraordinary culinary experience.
Wasabi packs a different kind of heat compared to the heat of hot chili peppers. Wasabi heat goes up your nasal pathways and works its way to your eyes until they start to water. Don't worry, you don't need to use that much in burgers, because even a little wasabi cuts through the fat in beef. If you use wasabi mayonnaise, the richness of the mayonnaise tamps down the heat of the wasabi and creates a nice balance, giving the mayonnaise a little bit of heat and character, and adding a distinct flavor to your burger.
How to give burgers a wasabi kick
Burgers can be a bit repetitive and familiar, sometimes too familiar, so try adding a kick of wasabi in different ways. You can add wasabi to your ketchup before spooning some onto your burger — just combine wasabi, ketchup, and soy sauce. Or you can whip up some wasabi mayonnaise. Wasabi mayonnaise is versatile and spicy — and it goes well with more than just burgers, including salads, spring rolls, and French fries. Some people like a bit of honey, a dash of soy sauce, and rice wine vinegar in their wasabi mayonnaise to balance out the spiciness of the wasabi.
Another delicious option is to create a wasabi-lemon-lime dressing, which pairs wonderfully with burgers. Mix wasabi paste with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil to achieve a smooth and velvety consistency. This tangy dressing can be drizzled on the lettuce and tomatoes in your burgers or used as a dressing for salads.
You can spread a little pure wasabi paste directly onto your buns before adding your preferred sauce. Start with a conservative amount and adjust according to your heat preference.
Know your wasabi and how to best use it
There are two main types of wasabi: the Western imitation wasabi made from horseradish and green food coloring, and real Japanese wasabi, which is the rhizome of the wasabi plant. Genuine wasabi is not common outside Japan and can be quite difficult to find. Wasabi can also come in different forms, either as a paste or a powder. The powder stores longer and is more convenient to use, and you can make wasabi paste by mixing wasabi powder with some water.
The versatility of wasabi is far-reaching. There are many ways you can use wasabi to elevate your cooking. It can reinvent classic condiments like mustard and mayonnaise, and add a zesty boost to dressings, sauces, dips, and marinades. Wasabi can rev your mashed potatoes up a notch. A touch of wasabi powder can jazz up cocktails that require extra heat. Whether spread on burgers or added to condiments, the bold taste of wasabi injects a touch of heat and excitement into American cooking.