A Little Wasabi On Your Burger Is All You Need For A Major Kick

You've heard of wasabi in sushi, sashimi, noodles, and even stews, but have you heard about wasabi in burgers? If you have, you already know it's an uncommon but great combo. If you haven't, then you're in for a treat.

While traditional burgers remain beloved, experimenting with new flavors and ingredients can take your burger game to a whole new level. A dash of pure wasabi or a spread of wasabi mayonnaise can add a lot of flavor depth and transform your ordinary burger into an extraordinary culinary experience.

Wasabi packs a different kind of heat compared to the heat of hot chili peppers. Wasabi heat goes up your nasal pathways and works its way to your eyes until they start to water. Don't worry, you don't need to use that much in burgers, because even a little wasabi cuts through the fat in beef. If you use wasabi mayonnaise, the richness of the mayonnaise tamps down the heat of the wasabi and creates a nice balance, giving the mayonnaise a little bit of heat and character, and adding a distinct flavor to your burger.